Women taking on more MLB leadership positions

This month Major League Baseball organized an event called the Trailblazer Series for girls who play baseball. While women still make up only a tiny fraction of baseball's front office and coaching staff, there has been promising progress. Kim Ng is the first female general manager of a Major League team. The Giants’ Alyssa Nakken, became the first woman on the coaching field during a Major League game. Kelsie Whitmore signed with an Atlantic League Team as a player. Manager Rachel Balkovec has a winning streak with the minor league Tampa Tarpons.April 19, 2022