    Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

    Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses chaos in travel industry

  • Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

  • Dozens of migrants found dead in abandoned truck in Texas

  • Explosive January 6th testimony by Trump White House insider

  • Serena Williams set to play in round one of Wimbledon

  • Crisis pregnancy centers facing backlash over high taxpayer costs, medical misinformation

  • Wearable tech for employees aims to measure body temperature to prevent heat illness

  • Russia attacks shopping mall in Ukraine, killing several people

  • Biden administration grappling with Roe v. Wade fallout

  • Political divide deepens across states following Roe v. Wade reversal

  • At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

  • North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

  • Controversial guidelines bar certain gay and bisexual men from giving blood

  • With abortion overturned, what else is next?

  • President Biden signs bipartisan gun bill into law

  • How abortion access has changed already in many states

  • President Biden heads to Germany while Americans respond to Roe v Wade being overturned

  • Protests erupt for second straight day after Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Full coverage

Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged to make the abortion pill more available, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Over half of all abortions are medication abortions, using a two pill regimen called mifeprex or its generic version. The pill was approved by the FDA for up to ten weeks into a pregnancy. However with the high court’s ruling, women in anti-abortion states may go out of state to obtain the pill.June 28, 2022

    Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

    Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses chaos in travel industry

  • Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

  • Dozens of migrants found dead in abandoned truck in Texas

  • Explosive January 6th testimony by Trump White House insider

  • Serena Williams set to play in round one of Wimbledon

