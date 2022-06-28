Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged to make the abortion pill more available, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Over half of all abortions are medication abortions, using a two pill regimen called mifeprex or its generic version. The pill was approved by the FDA for up to ten weeks into a pregnancy. However with the high court’s ruling, women in anti-abortion states may go out of state to obtain the pill.June 28, 2022