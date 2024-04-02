IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Taiwan, triggering a tsunami warning for Japan

World Central Kitchen suspends Gaza relief after apparent Israeli airstrike kills 7 workers
April 2, 202402:32

    World Central Kitchen suspends Gaza relief after apparent Israeli airstrike kills 7 workers

Nightly News

World Central Kitchen suspends Gaza relief after apparent Israeli airstrike kills 7 workers

The victims, who worked for the program run by famed chef Jose Andres, included one American with dual American-Canadian citizenship. World Central Kitchen said its cars were clearly marked with its logo. Israel's prime minister called it "a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip." NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports.April 2, 2024

