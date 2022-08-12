IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House passes sweeping climate and health care bill, sending it to Biden’s desk

Nightly News

World Dog Surfing Championship makes a big splash in California

01:35

The World Dog Surfing Championship was held on the beach of Pacifica, California. The pandemic put a hold on the international competition for more than two years but this past week thousands turned out. During the event, dog surfers and their human pals competed for gold and for charity.Aug. 12, 2022

