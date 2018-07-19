Please select another video.
World War II veteran returns to warship that survived one of the worst kamikaze attacks in history
Waitman Kapaldo took part in a special ceremony honoring the USS Laffey’s crew members so his great grandson and future generations will know about “the ship that wouldn’t die.”
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
The Price You Pay
Stay up-to-date on the latest consumer and business news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch long form and extended pieces from the NBC Nightly News team.
Play All
U.S. News
Video
World War II veteran returns to warship that survived one of the worst kamikaze attacks in history
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”