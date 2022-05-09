IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Worsening baby formula shortage leaves parents worried and shelves empty

01:44

At the end of April, 40 percent of popular baby formulas were sold out across the U.S. Baby formula has been affected by supply chain issues and the Nutrition Plant in Sturgis, Michigan has been shuttered for months after issuing a voluntary recall of multiple powder formulas and halting production. In the meantime, larger retailers are limiting the amount of formula that can be bought.May 9, 2022

