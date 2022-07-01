IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

WRIT’s legendary jazz DJ Bob Perkins retires at age 88

01:34

For nearly six decades, Philadelphia has been a unique voice in jazz music. Bob Perkin’s, a legendary DJ at the radio station WRIT, spun everything from Duke Ellington to Miles Davis. Over the years, he met the likes of President Jimmy Carter and touched the lives of everyday listeners and renowned musicians. But at age 88, Perkins is signing off passing the ball to the next era of jazz lovers. July 1, 2022

Best of NBC News

