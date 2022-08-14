Wyoming and Alaska Primaries around the corner

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is making her closing pitch to voters while also taking on former President Trump. She faces a steep climb to re-election against Trump’s hand-picked candidate Harriet Hageman. In Alaska, voters are deciding on House and Senate races Thursday, with household names on the ballot, including former governor and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Senator Lisa Murkowski, another top Trump target, faces a tough challenge in her re-election battle.Aug. 14, 2022