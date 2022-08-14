IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Actress Anne Heche to be taken off life support

    00:19
  • Now Playing

    Wyoming and Alaska Primaries around the corner

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Author Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator after showing signs of improvement, according to his son

    01:29

  • Man plows car into Pennsylvania restaurant holding benefit killing 1, injuring 17 others

    01:58

  • Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack

    01:33

  • 29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

    01:13

  • Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate

    02:20

  • Deshaun Watson apologies following allegations of sexual misconduct

    01:45

  • Possible Meteors Caught on Camera Over Utah

    01:31

  • Louisiana Ship Building Company finds mystery message in a bottle

    02:18

  • Shocking car thefts caught on camera in new online trend

    02:35

  • Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged with 2nd degree attempted murder

    02:19

  • Possible legal fallout following the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lagos

    02:40

  • New insights into what may have led to warrant for searching Donald Trump’s Florida compound

    02:06

  • Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

    01:31

  • Climate change causing more turtles to be born female

    01:58

  • World Dog Surfing Championship makes a big splash in California

    01:35

  • Actress Anne Heche pronounced legally dead after crash

    01:48

  • Democrats celebrate passing of Inflation Reduction Act

    01:47

  • Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in upstate New York

    02:21

Nightly News

Wyoming and Alaska Primaries around the corner

01:47

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is making her closing pitch to voters while also taking on former President Trump. She faces a steep climb to re-election against Trump’s hand-picked candidate Harriet Hageman. In Alaska, voters are deciding on House and Senate races Thursday, with household names on the ballot, including former governor and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Senator Lisa Murkowski, another top Trump target, faces a tough challenge in her re-election battle.Aug. 14, 2022

  • Actress Anne Heche to be taken off life support

    00:19
  • Now Playing

    Wyoming and Alaska Primaries around the corner

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Author Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator after showing signs of improvement, according to his son

    01:29

  • Man plows car into Pennsylvania restaurant holding benefit killing 1, injuring 17 others

    01:58

  • Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack

    01:33

  • 29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

    01:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All