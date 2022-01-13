Yankees announce first woman to manage Minor League Baseball team
01:30
Share this -
copied
Rachel Balkovec has made baseball history, again, as the first female manager for a Minor League Baseball team for Yankees’ affiliate the Tampa Tarpons. Back in 2020, she first made history as the first female hitting coach in Minor League Baseball.Jan. 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Music icon Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes singer, dies at 78
01:46
New lawsuit filed over live ammunition in deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
01:32
Schools turn to Covid testing to open safely
02:00
Inside Cleveland ICU overwhelmed by Covid cases
02:48
What’s behind empty shelves at stores across the U.S.