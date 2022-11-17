IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Families of University of Idaho victims frustrated as questions remain unanswered

    01:44

  • Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon

    01:32

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

  • GOP projected to win House

    03:29

  • Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster

    01:49

  • University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting

    02:21

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

    02:35

  • 4 University of Idaho students murdered in home

    01:28

  • Father-daughter duo take flight as co-pilots

    01:41

  • RSV surge filling pediatric hospital beds across the country

    01:48

  • GOP eyes House majority, Trump expected to announce 2024 bid

    03:02

  • Warplane collision at Dallas airshow leaves six dead

    01:29

  • Artist transforms potholes into mosaic pieces

    01:30

  • Hunger crisis in Kenya growing more severe

    02:13

  • Zelenskyy visits liberated city of Kherson

    01:53

  • Biden, Xi meet for three hours amid rising tensions

    01:39

  • House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

    01:50

  • Three dead, two injured in UVA shooting, suspect in custody

    02:04

  • Pete Buttigieg speaks with Lester Holt on holiday travel season: EXCLUSIVE

    02:19

  • Searching for clues to help save soldiers’ lives

    02:37

Nightly News

Young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices

01:34

A new study led by the World Health Organization says that unsafe listening practices may put over a billion people from the ages of 12 to 34 at risk for hearing loss. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has more details on expert advice for young people.Nov. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Families of University of Idaho victims frustrated as questions remain unanswered

    01:44

  • Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon

    01:32

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

  • GOP projected to win House

    03:29

  • Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster

    01:49

  • University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting

    02:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All