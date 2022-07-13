Young woman held in Russia speaks out for first time as Brittney Griner’s trial continues

As WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian detention, Naama Issachar – whose story is eerily similar – is speaking out. In 2019, she had a layover in Moscow and was pulled from the boarding line. Russian authorities searched her backpack and found a third of an ounce of cannabis. She was held for 10 months in a Russian jail. NBC News’ Kate Snow has our exclusive interview to share her story.July 13, 2022