IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Grieving families of Uvalde school shooting devastated by released footage

    02:45

  • Biden visits Israel for the first time as president

    01:25

  • Las Vegas Raiders new president Sandra Douglass Morgan makes NFL history

    01:44

  • Jan. 6 committee details White House tensions, argues Trump summoned extremist groups

    05:19

  • NASA’s James Webb Telescope shows stunning images of the universe

    01:58

  • Red hot housing market may be cooling as more homebuyers back out of deals

    01:30

  • Uvalde mass shooting footage published by news outlets

    04:07

  • Firefighters make progress containing wildfire in Yosemite National Park

    01:49

  • First Lady Jill Biden apologizes for calling Latino community as ‘unique’ as tacos

    01:25

  • Wake for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being held at Tokyo temple

    01:41

  • Biden facing political pressure amid gun crisis

    01:41

  • 70-year-old Robin Borlandoe becomes lifeguard due to staffing shortage

    01:36

  • Over-the-counter birth control under consideration by FDA

    02:25

  • Trump ally Steve Bannon to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    02:33

  • Wildfire sweeping through Yosemite National Park, threatening iconic sequoias

    03:09

  • Russian military strikes another apartment building in Ukraine

    01:29

  • Retailers are advertising major sales after backorders finally delivered

    02:07

  • Highland Park reopens nearly a week after mass shooting

    01:40

  • President Biden Defends Upcoming Visit to Saudi Arabia

    01:53

  • Teenage volunteer firefighters put graduation on hold to handle emergency

    02:15

Nightly News

Young woman held in Russia speaks out for first time as Brittney Griner’s trial continues

03:05

As WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian detention, Naama Issachar – whose story is eerily similar – is speaking out. In 2019, she had a layover in Moscow and was pulled from the boarding line. Russian authorities searched her backpack and found a third of an ounce of cannabis. She was held for 10 months in a Russian jail. NBC News’ Kate Snow has our exclusive interview to share her story.July 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Grieving families of Uvalde school shooting devastated by released footage

    02:45

  • Biden visits Israel for the first time as president

    01:25

  • Las Vegas Raiders new president Sandra Douglass Morgan makes NFL history

    01:44

  • Jan. 6 committee details White House tensions, argues Trump summoned extremist groups

    05:19

  • NASA’s James Webb Telescope shows stunning images of the universe

    01:58

  • Red hot housing market may be cooling as more homebuyers back out of deals

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All