YouTube scuba divers make major discovery in Texas cold case
03:29
Share this -
copied
Stephanie Torres disappeared without a trace in Waco, Texas in 2017, and by 2019, police suspended their investigation. When Adventures with Purpose, a group of YouTubers and scuba divers, heard that Torres’ children were looking for their mother, they decided to join the search. Within an hour of investigating the Brazos River, the group discovered Torres’ car and unidentified human remains.Jan. 21, 2022
White House on defense after Biden press conference
02:02
White House chief of staff on Biden’s Russia-Ukraine comments, pandemic handling
02:52
Jan. 6 committee requests testimony from Ivanka Trump