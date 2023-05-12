IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Youtuber whose plane crashed agrees to plead guilty to staging incident

01:39

29-year-old Youtuber Trevor Jacob agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge but has not done so yet after federal authorities say he staged a plane crash. They say he did it for the sake of making a video that has racked up more than three million views. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has more details.May 12, 2023

