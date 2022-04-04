When Russian troops pulled out of the Kyiv suburb or Bucha, shocking images revealed the horrors of their failed occupation. “These are war crimes and they will be recognized by the world as genocide,” said Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Russia’s foreign minister said Ukrainians staged the aftermath in Bucha. April 4, 2022
The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in Bucha
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ in Bucha
