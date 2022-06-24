Zelenskyy calls captured Americans ‘heroes’ in exclusive interview

In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Richard Engel, President Zelenskyy spoke about the two Americans captured while fighting in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president praised the two, calling them “heroes” and went on to say that Ukraine will get them back. President Zelenskyy also expressed his worry about the West losing interest in the war and his country’s need for a lot more weapons. The interview was part of the Aspen Ideas Festival, of which NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner.June 24, 2022