IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Fetterman: Roe v. Wade ‘should have never fallen’

    01:04

  • Fetterman on recovery after stroke: ‘It changes everything’

    01:50

  • Mom's bilingual book series expands to help families learn and grow together

    01:44

  • Saudi Arabia announces massive cut to oil production

    01:42

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis

    02:37

  • Colonoscopies made no difference in death rates, European study finds

    01:30

  • NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis

    01:45

  • Putin attacks over a dozen Ukrainian cities in ‘retaliation’ for bridge explosion

    02:33

  • High school football player surprised at practice by U.S. Navy mother

    02:29

  • Passengers still waiting on refunds from canceled flights

    02:41

  • Michigan bus drivers save child taken during carjacking

    01:29

  • Flu cases on the rise

    01:52

  • Republican leaders double down on support for Herschel Walker

    02:06

  • New Harvey Weinstein trial set to begin in Los Angeles Monday

    01:49

  • Using teamwork to touchdown

    02:21

  • Former Nigerian Scam Artist Speaks Out

    02:31

  • Home heating costs expected to skyrocket this winter

    01:49

  • Residents return to Fort Myers Beach for the first time since hurricane

    01:57

  • Las Vegas stabbing survivors speak out

    01:31

  • New Herschel Walker accusation during Senate campaign’s final stretch

    01:59

Nightly News

Zelenskyy requests more air defenses from G7 after Russian missile strikes

02:07

Following Russia’s missile strikes in Ukraine that hit civilian areas, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy requested more air defenses in an emergency meeting of the G7. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports on the latest details on the escalating conflict.Oct. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Fetterman: Roe v. Wade ‘should have never fallen’

    01:04

  • Fetterman on recovery after stroke: ‘It changes everything’

    01:50

  • Mom's bilingual book series expands to help families learn and grow together

    01:44

  • Saudi Arabia announces massive cut to oil production

    01:42

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis

    02:37

  • Colonoscopies made no difference in death rates, European study finds

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All