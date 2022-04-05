Zelenskyy shows the U.N. videos of ‘genocide’ in Bucha

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has used his first address to the U.N. Security Council to present evidence to the world of what he says was a “genocide” in the city of Bucha. Zelenskyy has asked for there to be an urgent appeal to respond to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Outrage over Bucha has led most of Europe to expel more than 200 Russian diplomats. The White House is expected to ban all new investments in Russia and target Russian banks and state-owned enterprises.April 5, 2022