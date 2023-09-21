Zelenskyy urges senators, Biden to send additional aid to Ukraine

- Now Playing
Zelenskyy urges senators, Biden to send additional aid to Ukraine02:02
- UP NEXT
Manhunt underway for convicted sex offender who escaped from St. Louis hospital01:43
Five Amazon Flex drivers shot in four separate incidents: Report03:17
Man rescued by Coast Guard after being lost at sea for nearly 40 hours01:38
Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox Corp. and News Corp.01:56
Biden admin announces policy allowing nearly 500,000 Venezuelans to apply for work permits04:12
At least 2 dead, over 40 injured in I-84 bus crash in New York03:07
Garland testifies on Capitol Hill over office’s involvement in Trump and Hunter Biden cases03:16
Northern Lights shined in full color blitz Monday night01:11
Climate change scorching Greece, bringing extreme heat and devastating floods02:47
New details emerge in FTC’s civil case against Amazon02:01
Black high school student suspended for hairstyle in Texas02:14
Questions linger over death of NFL fan at Patriots-Dolphins game02:25
Manhunt underway for murder suspect accidentally released from jail in Indiana01:55
NFL fan dies at Patriots-Dolphins game after witnesses say he was punched in head02:27
Broadway understudy gets her own magic carpet ride to make it to Aladdin in time01:51
More than 3.5 million patients given pelvic exams without consent, study estimates02:56
An inside look at a Ukrainian town on the frontlines of war02:08
United Auto Workers demanding agreement by Friday or say strike will widen01:58
Five Americans imprisoned in Iran now back in the U.S.03:29
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy urges senators, Biden to send additional aid to Ukraine02:02
- UP NEXT
Manhunt underway for convicted sex offender who escaped from St. Louis hospital01:43
Five Amazon Flex drivers shot in four separate incidents: Report03:17
Man rescued by Coast Guard after being lost at sea for nearly 40 hours01:38
Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox Corp. and News Corp.01:56
Biden admin announces policy allowing nearly 500,000 Venezuelans to apply for work permits04:12
Play All