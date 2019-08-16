Breaking News Emails
By Sossy Dombourian and Gadi Schwartz
In the dog days of summer, what’s one way for a pup to keep cool? To catch some waves.
Dozens of dogs grabbed their boards earlier this month to compete in the 4th Annual World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California. Proceeds from the event benefit a number of dog-related non-profits.
Donning their life vests and goggles, the pups paddled out to catch the big one. There were dog duos surfing in tandem, including one with a mohawk, and some shredding solo to the delight of the thousands of spectators back on shore.
Now, they’re all good dogs, but who took the top prize? A little lady named Cherie, who gracefully surfed to shore on her light pink surfboard.