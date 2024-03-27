IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
$1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
March 27, 202401:58
NBC News NOW

$1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

01:58

The Neptune, N.J., store where a $1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold will donate their $30,000 prize to a local food bank. The owner of the winning ticket hasn't stepped forward, and may remain anonymous.March 27, 2024

