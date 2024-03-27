$1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

- Now Playing
$1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey01:58
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge to abortion pill mifepristone03:11
Gen Z travelers share flying anxiety amid Boeing incidents02:46
Boeing CEO and other executives to step down amid ongoing investigations03:25
Court reduces Trump's bond in civil fraud case as he attends hush money hearing03:43
Camembert cheese faces potential threats in production03:17
Hundreds step out to cut their hair for charity during 'The Great Cut'02:33
Dozens of casualties reported after attack on Russian concert hall02:23
Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping01:53
MLB video game introduces female players for the first time02:33
DOJ announces antitrust lawsuit against Apple over smartphone monopoly allegations03:37
White House gives Intel nearly $20 billion for chip production01:55
Federal appeals court appears skeptical over Texas immigration enforcement law03:22
Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates02:33
Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce immigration law02:34
First 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced to 20 years for torture of two Black men02:35
Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal02:17
Crews start to assess damage from tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio03:21
Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia02:16
First split liver transplant performed at NYU Langone02:59
- Now Playing
$1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey01:58
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge to abortion pill mifepristone03:11
Gen Z travelers share flying anxiety amid Boeing incidents02:46
Boeing CEO and other executives to step down amid ongoing investigations03:25
Court reduces Trump's bond in civil fraud case as he attends hush money hearing03:43
Camembert cheese faces potential threats in production03:17
Play All