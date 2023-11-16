IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 74-year-old dead after ferry boat with dozens on board sinks in the Bahamas

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    $3.6 billion port in Peru largely funded by China raises concerns

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Colombia sterilizing hippos descended from pets of kingpin Pablo Escobar

    02:30

  • Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas

    03:53

  • An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

    02:09

  • IDF claims video shows Hamas weapons in Al-Shifa hospital

    02:00

  • 'Terrified and scared': Doctor describes scene inside raided Gaza hospital

    03:15

  • ‘Hospitals are not battlegrounds’: WHO chief condemns Israeli raid on Al-Shifa

    01:31

  • Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    02:21

  • Video said to show medics in dust-filled hallways of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

    01:09

  • Israeli military video said to show Hamas operations center in Gaza refugee camp

    00:42

  • March for Israel takes place in Washington, D.C. to push for release of hostages

    01:55

  • Families of American hostages now held in Gaza speak out

    07:41

  • Families of hostages taken from Israel on the Biden admin’s attempts to bring back loved ones

    01:18

  • Family member of 3-year-old hostage taken in Israel speaks out

    02:16

  • Israeli military video said to show ground operation inside the Gaza Strip

    01:28

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila

    00:51

  • Red cross surgeon describes 'relentless' situation inside a Gaza hospital

    01:37

  • 4000 evacuating in Iceland under threat of volcanic eruption

    01:50

  • 20 Palestinian children with cancer now getting care at Egyptian hospital

    02:01

NBC News NOW

$3.6 billion port in Peru largely funded by China raises concerns

03:49

A deep-water port located in Chancay, Peru, is set to transform the country's Pacific coast and connect South America directly to Asia. The $3.6 billion project has been largely funded by China, providing them with an economic foothold in the region. NBC News' Keir Simmons reports on how the project will reshape Pacific trade.Nov. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • 74-year-old dead after ferry boat with dozens on board sinks in the Bahamas

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    $3.6 billion port in Peru largely funded by China raises concerns

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Colombia sterilizing hippos descended from pets of kingpin Pablo Escobar

    02:30

  • Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas

    03:53

  • An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

    02:09

  • IDF claims video shows Hamas weapons in Al-Shifa hospital

    02:00
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All