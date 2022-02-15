IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
$57 billion bipartisan bill would boost U.S. Postal Service 02:32
UP NEXT
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times00:25
Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization, retracts financial statements03:51
Biden administration works to create ‘backbone of national charging network’ for electric vehicles02:35
How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation03:31
How volunteers are stepping in to help protect amid surge in anti-Asian crime in New York05:21
Ohio doctor charged in connection with alleged high-dose fentanyl deaths due in court 01:33
Democrats pitch themselves to voters as defenders of American elections02:39
LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in total scoring00:21
Why patients may suffer from long-term heart complications after Covid03:03
Businesses create divorce, gift registries to help people start single life03:41
Black, queer designer breaks boundaries in fashion world04:20
U.S. halts Mexican avocado imports after American safety inspector threatened00:27
Ambassador Bridge reopens after police clear protesters02:28
Australia lists Koalas as endangered species00:20
Rent prices expected to increase another 10 percent in next year03:33
Judge grants injunction for bridge protest as Ontario premier issues state of emergency04:42
Dow falls 500 points amid escalation of Ukraine-Russia tensions04:06
Pfizer pulls FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 503:08
High school history teacher makes his screenwriting debut05:15
$57 billion bipartisan bill would boost U.S. Postal Service 02:32
A bill to get the U.S. Postal Service some much needed help is now under threat because of a technical error. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains why the bill is so important. Feb. 15, 2022
Now Playing
$57 billion bipartisan bill would boost U.S. Postal Service 02:32
UP NEXT
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times00:25
Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization, retracts financial statements03:51
Biden administration works to create ‘backbone of national charging network’ for electric vehicles02:35
How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation03:31
How volunteers are stepping in to help protect amid surge in anti-Asian crime in New York05:21