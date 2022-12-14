IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later

    07:02
  • Now Playing

    'Agreement in principle' reached to prevent government shutdown

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    How 'reclaimers' are tackling LA's housing crisis

    02:31

  • Former White house pastry chef shares experience baking for world leaders

    06:27

  • Morocco's FIFA run unites the Arab world

    02:09

  • Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group

    02:30

  • Iranian soccer players to return home amid political unrest

    02:06

  • Surge in children's illnesses affecting supply of over-the-counter drugs

    03:16

  • Iowa could lose first in nation election status due to lack of diversity

    05:58

  • Democrats make final push for Warnock's victory in Georgia

    05:09

  • Twitter stops policing Covid misinformation

    05:43

  • Ukrainian moms embrace life after nine months of war

    05:00

  • Senate votes to pass Respect for Marriage Act 

    04:53

  • Trump claims special counsel investigation will 'not be fair'

    02:28

  • Union spokesperson hopes Starbucks comes to bargaining table in ‘meaningful way’

    07:28

  • New wave of resignations hit Twitter after Musk ultimatum for employees

    05:42

  • Karen Bass wins L.A. mayor's race

    00:46

  • President Biden addresses reported missile strike in Poland

    06:12

  • Researchers say they are close to reversing aging

    06:57

  • Mormon Church announces support of same-sex marriage bill

    00:28

NBC News NOW

'Agreement in principle' reached to prevent government shutdown

00:28

A top Republican negotiator has confirmed to NBC News that a deal has been reached to help prevent a government shutdown. Dec. 14, 2022

  • Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later

    07:02
  • Now Playing

    'Agreement in principle' reached to prevent government shutdown

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    How 'reclaimers' are tackling LA's housing crisis

    02:31

  • Former White house pastry chef shares experience baking for world leaders

    06:27

  • Morocco's FIFA run unites the Arab world

    02:09

  • Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All