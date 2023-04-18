IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘All-out war’ suddenly broke out in Sudan, U.S. traveler says

NBC News NOW

‘All-out war’ suddenly broke out in Sudan, U.S. traveler says

05:32

As fighting between Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary group intensifies, Americans in the country are being urged to stay indoors and shelter while Khartoum’s airport remains closed. Lakshmi Parthasarathy, an American travel writer and photographer who is in the capital city of Khartoum, joins News NOW to share what the situation looks like on the ground after four days of heavy fighting.April 18, 2023

    ‘All-out war’ suddenly broke out in Sudan, U.S. traveler says

