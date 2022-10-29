IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

'Almond Mom' sparks online debate about women's body image

04:12

The long-established image of a thin runway model pushed as the ideal body type for a woman has created turmoil in the past few years. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis reports on how celebrities are adding fuel to the fire and looks into the evolution of the much talked about “Almond Mom.” Oct. 29, 2022

