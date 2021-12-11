IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • California to return beachfront property taken from a Black family in the 1920s

    05:10

  • “We were just passengers” Freedom Rider Charles Person on the bus rides that changed his life

    14:50

  • Communities of color ask if they will be included in Biden push for electric cars

    02:04

  • 'This was a massacre': Biden commemorates 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

    04:56

  • How Black history is taught in different states

    04:53

  • Nevada kindergarten teacher investigated after 'chase the slave' game

    01:49

  • Is Harriet Tubman making the Wakanda salute? A sign language expert weighs in

    00:45

  • Documentary raising new questions about who killed Malcolm X

    01:32

NBC News NOW

Atlanta girl becomes youngest USDA certified farmer in Georgia

04:11

As the number of Black farmers in the U.S. dwindles, 6-year-old Kendall Johnson from Atlanta has become one of the youngest farmers in Georgia to be certified by the USDA and she founded an organization called "aGROWKulture" aimed at educating others on farming and agriculture.Dec. 11, 2021

