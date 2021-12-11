Atlanta girl becomes youngest USDA certified farmer in Georgia
As the number of Black farmers in the U.S. dwindles, 6-year-old Kendall Johnson from Atlanta has become one of the youngest farmers in Georgia to be certified by the USDA and she founded an organization called "aGROWKulture" aimed at educating others on farming and agriculture.Dec. 11, 2021
