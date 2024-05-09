IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Baby Heaven: The Buried Stories of Camp Lejeune'
May 9, 202451:34
NBC News NOW

'Baby Heaven: The Buried Stories of Camp Lejeune'

51:34

Baby Heaven: The Buried Stories of Camp Lejeune, for the first time five mothers detail their heart-break: veteran marines, wives and daughters most of whom are sick themselves, all of whom lost babies after being exposed to the toxic water at Camp Lejeune. Their journeys are filled with pain and fury as they confront the ways they say they’ve been lied to and deceived for decades. We hear from scientists, whistle-blowers and insiders including the General called by Congress to testify about one of the biggest contaminations and cover-ups in U.S. history. A chemist who told the brass at Camp Lejeune in 1982 the water was contaminated with cancer-causing dry cleaning fluid but said they seemed “indifferent” ; a civilian water system operator who says he was told to send toxic water to people’s homes after senior staff insisted on watering the base golf course; the General who says he and the Commandant were lied to by the command at Camp Lejeune, while acknowledging no one was ever punished. And finally, we visit a section of a Jacksonville, North Carolina cemetery called “Baby Heaven” as these mothers search for their children and the truth.May 9, 2024

