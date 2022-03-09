‘Black Panther’ director mistaken for bank robber according to police
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler was questioned by Atlanta police back in January after he tried to withdraw his money from a Bank of America. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reports from Atlanta on how a report says bank employees thought the 35-year-old was staging a robbery because he handed a note to the teller asking for at least $10,000 from his account. March 9, 2022
