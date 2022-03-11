Bodycam video shows ‘Black Panther’ director detained by police
New body camera video shows “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler being detained briefly by Atlanta police back in January after he tried to withdraw his money from a Bank of America. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda explains how Coogler was falsely accused of being a bank robber.March 11, 2022
