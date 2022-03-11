IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bodycam video shows 'Black Panther' director detained by police

    02:47
NBC News NOW

Bodycam video shows ‘Black Panther’ director detained by police

02:47

New body camera video shows “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler being detained briefly by Atlanta police back in January after he tried to withdraw his money from a Bank of America. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda explains how Coogler was falsely accused of being a bank robber.March 11, 2022

    Bodycam video shows ‘Black Panther’ director detained by police

    02:47
