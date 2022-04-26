IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth

05:24

Thousands of young Americans are taking on climate change and fighting back at those in power, whom they claim knowingly polluted the planet. Along with the pandemic and social media, the country's youth is facing a growing mental health crisis in dealing with "climate anxiety" for current and future generations. April 26, 2022

