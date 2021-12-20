Closing arguments underway in sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
02:38
As closing arguments are underway in the sex trafficking trial of Jeffrey Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, NBC News' Dasha Burns reports on what we know so far, and what the main arguments are for both sides. Dec. 20, 2021
