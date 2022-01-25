Dr. Evelyn Farkas weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict
07:07
Share this -
copied
President Biden and the Pentagon recently gave answers in terms of how involved the U.S. would be in the event of a Russia-Ukraine conflict. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Dr. Evelyn Farkas who was former deputy assistant secretary for the Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia region and former senior advisor to NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander. Jan. 25, 2022
UP NEXT
President Biden gives an update following call with European leaders
03:33
Companies ramp up efforts to curb human trafficking surrounding Super Bowl
04:19
Swab and a shot: NYC bar offers free Covid testing
02:35
Special grand jury convenes to investigate whether Trump broke law
02:43
Dow turns positive amid late stock market reversal
05:00
Defense argues officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights were rookies