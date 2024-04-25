Curtain Call: ‘El Niño’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity

One student killed, one in custody after Texas school shooting01:59
- Now Playing
Curtain Call: ‘El Niño’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity06:04
- UP NEXT
NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks03:56
The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation04:59
Police and pro-Palestinian protesters clash at Boston's Emerson College01:35
Chicago's iconic Rat Hole sidewalk landmark is removed00:56
At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration02:11
FDA testing dairy cows for bird flu after fragments found in pasteurized milk02:36
LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus02:24
LAPD marches towards USC protesters03:21
Residents in South Carolina call police after cicadas create loud buzz01:00
Insurers scale back reimbursements for drugs used for weight loss02:44
Biden signs foreign aid bill to provide new funding to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan01:35
New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country03:28
Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law03:49
Biden Administration announces new rules to speed refunds for passengers whose flights are disrupted01:34
Flint, Michigan residents still fighting for safe water 10 years after crisis05:22
Arizona state House votes to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban04:06
Deathbed confession helps solve West Virginia cold case03:16
Brown University students join pro-Palestinian protests01:19
One student killed, one in custody after Texas school shooting01:59
- Now Playing
Curtain Call: ‘El Niño’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity06:04
- UP NEXT
NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks03:56
The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation04:59
Police and pro-Palestinian protesters clash at Boston's Emerson College01:35
Chicago's iconic Rat Hole sidewalk landmark is removed00:56
Play All