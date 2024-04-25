Curtain Call: ‘El Niño’ makes its Metropolitan Opera debut with a retelling of the Nativity

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

“El Niño,” an opera-oratorio which re-imagines the birth of Jesus Christ in a lush jungle, is making its Metropolitan Opera debut almost 24 years after its first performance. NBC News’ Joe Fryer interviewed the show’s director, Lileana Blain-Cruz, and singer J’Nai Bridges about the multi-lingual performance.April 25, 2024