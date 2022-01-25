‘Encanto’ sparks conversation about diversity on screen
The film “Encanto” premiered back in November but the recent release of the movie’s soundtrack has excited fans around the world. NBC News’ Tom Llamas explains how the film is sparking an important conversation about diversity and representation on screen. Jan. 25, 2022
