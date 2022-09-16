IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'FatFire' movement encourages people to acquire wealth and retire early

05:30

The “FatFire” movement, where people hustle, acquire wealth quickly and retire early with large sums of money continues to grow in popularity. NBC News’ Jake Ward has the story of a former entrepreneur who uses social platforms to share financial literacy tips for the evolving trend. Sept. 16, 2022

