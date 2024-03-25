IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: U.N. Security Council passes Gaza ceasefire resolution after the U.S. abstains from vote 

‘Flipping the Script’: Israel comedian Modi speaks about finding humor after Oct. 7 attack
March 25, 202405:17
  • Now Playing

    ‘Flipping the Script’: Israel comedian Modi speaks about finding humor after Oct. 7 attack

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Cancer is on the rise in younger adults

    03:53

  • Video shows woman plucked from Los Angeles River during spring storm

    01:17

  • Home sales up nationwide even as prices rise and mortgage rates remain high

    01:34

  • Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship

    01:41

  • Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

    02:03

  • Spring snowfall blankets parts of the country

    02:02

  • Rescue efforts abandoned after child swept away by Pennsylvania creek

    00:34

  • California mountain lion attack leaves man dead and his brother hospitalized

    01:37

  • Homeowners face off against illegal squatters across the country

    02:25

  • Family recalls fatal crash of bus carrying Texas preschool students

    01:51

  • MLB opens investigation into illegal gambling allegations involving Ohtani interpreter

    01:42

  • Severe weather pummels the East Coast on the first weekend of spring

    02:02

  • Hundreds step out to cut their hair for charity during 'The Great Cut'

    02:33

  • Third person arrested in Idaho prison escape case

    02:36

  • Two people killed, at least 10 injured in school bus crash

    00:40

  • Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'

    01:28

  • House passes $1.2 trillion spending bill but Senate must still act

    00:52

  • Body of Missouri college student found in Nashville

    01:27

  • Washington public schools to begin teaching LGBTQ history by 2025

    01:57

NBC News NOW

‘Flipping the Script’: Israel comedian Modi speaks about finding humor after Oct. 7 attack

05:17

To coincide with the release of his new special “Know Your Audience,” comedian Modi Rosenfeld spoke to NBC News’ Joe Fryer about his career working as an investment banker before jumping into stand-up comedy. Rosenfield is Israeli and also discussed the importance of using humor and laughter amid the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.March 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    ‘Flipping the Script’: Israel comedian Modi speaks about finding humor after Oct. 7 attack

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Cancer is on the rise in younger adults

    03:53

  • Video shows woman plucked from Los Angeles River during spring storm

    01:17

  • Home sales up nationwide even as prices rise and mortgage rates remain high

    01:34

  • Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship

    01:41

  • Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

    02:03
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All