    'Framing Fatherhood' photo exhibit aims to explore Black fatherhood, masculinity

'Framing Fatherhood' photo exhibit aims to explore Black fatherhood, masculinity

With Father’s Day and Juneteenth overlapping this year, a new photography exhibit in Washington, D.C., is celebrating Black fatherhood and exploring the representation of Black masculinity. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah visited Framing Fatherhood and spoke to the exhibit’s curator about what she hopes people will take away from the photographs.  June 20, 2022

