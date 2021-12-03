IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • China facing several obstacles with 2022 Winter Olympics looming

    03:31

  • Philadelphia hits record homicides as rates rise across U.S.

    04:52

  • Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment

    20:45

  • Study finds Trump’s family separations caused severe trauma

    02:56

  • Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter

    06:29

  • Singer P!nk helps dying superfan Diane Berberian with bucket list item

    02:53

  • New report reveals California as biggest consumer of oil drilled from Ecuador

    08:27

  • Prosecutor details charges against parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

    05:45

  • Day five of Maxwell trial: Defense fights claims made by former Epstein employee about accusers

    04:24

  • Biden: November jobs report shows 'historic drop in unemployment'

    01:41

  • California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:36

  • ‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Alexa helps with chores and McDonald’s brings back vanilla custard holiday pie

    01:11

  • How the internet defeated multi-level marketing fad that sold bags of dirt for $110

    03:29

  • Can at-home Covid tests detect the omicron variant?

    05:08

  • How smash-and-grab robberies disproportionately impact small businesses

    02:27

  • NYC woman that drove through BLM protest goes to court

    04:45

  • Biden to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

    03:14

  • Police arrest suspect after philanthropist Jacqueline Avant killed in Beverly Hills home

    03:17

  • Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world

    04:08

  • Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman

    01:57

NBC News NOW

‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Alexa helps with chores and McDonald’s brings back vanilla custard holiday pie

01:11

Amazon introduces a new feature where Alexa can detect beeping appliances and running water and McDonald’s brings back its vanilla custard holiday pie. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more ‘Good to Know’ headlines.Dec. 3, 2021

  • China facing several obstacles with 2022 Winter Olympics looming

    03:31

  • Philadelphia hits record homicides as rates rise across U.S.

    04:52

  • Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment

    20:45

  • Study finds Trump’s family separations caused severe trauma

    02:56

  • Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter

    06:29

  • Singer P!nk helps dying superfan Diane Berberian with bucket list item

    02:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All