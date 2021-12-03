‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Alexa helps with chores and McDonald’s brings back vanilla custard holiday pie
01:11
Share this -
copied
Amazon introduces a new feature where Alexa can detect beeping appliances and running water and McDonald’s brings back its vanilla custard holiday pie. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more ‘Good to Know’ headlines.Dec. 3, 2021
China facing several obstacles with 2022 Winter Olympics looming
03:31
Philadelphia hits record homicides as rates rise across U.S.
04:52
Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment
20:45
Study finds Trump’s family separations caused severe trauma
02:56
Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter
06:29
Singer P!nk helps dying superfan Diane Berberian with bucket list item