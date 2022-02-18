IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Good to Know' headlines: Anthropologie recalls candles and Amazon increases Prime fee
NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen reports on Anthropologie’s candle recall, Amazon Prime’s membership fee increase, and new caffeinated donettes from Hostess.Feb. 18, 2022
