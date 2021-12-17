IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Coca Cola recalls some products and Instacart expands its delivery service

01:55

Coca Cola recalls some products due to possible metal contamination, Instacart expands its devliery service for some customers and DirectTV announces a price hike beginning early next year. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more ‘Good to Know’ headlines.Dec. 17, 2021

