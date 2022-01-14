‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Doordash set to deliver Girl Scout Cookies and Campbell’s announces soup scented candles
Starting in February, Doordash will deliver Girl Scout Cookies to your door, Bank of America has announced that it will lower its overdraft fees starting in May, and Campbell’s is releasing two of its classic soup scents in the form of candles. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more ‘Good to Know’ headlines. Jan. 14, 2022
