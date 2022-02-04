‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles and Frontier Airlines lowers its checked bag weigh limit
01:56
Tesla is recalling thousands of vehicles due to a software glitch, Frontier Airlines is set to lower its baggage weight allowance, and Sunroom launches the first female-only social media platform. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more ‘Good to Know’ headlines. Feb. 4, 2022
