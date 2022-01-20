‘Havana Syndrome’ victims devestated after CIA report on illness
Victims who have come forward reporting symptoms of ‘Havana Syndrome’ are devastated after the CIA reported that the syndrome is not the result of a sustained campaign by hostile power. The group Advocacy for Victims of Havana Syndrome said, “This cannot and must not be the last word on this matter, because it is neither definitive, nor comprehensive.” Jan. 20, 2022
