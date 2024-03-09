IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
High school basketball team takes botched call to New Jersey court
March 9, 202402:48

A high school basketball team in New Jersey is going to court over a referee call that allegedly lost them their ticket to the championship game. Video from the game appears to show the ball leaving the hands of the opposing team before the buzzer goes off. March 9, 2024

