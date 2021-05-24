‘I was going to have to deal with my past’: Prince Harry opens up about struggles with mental health

In a new docuseries focusing on mental health, Prince Harry is opening up about his own trauma following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident nearly 25 years ago. NBC News royal contributor, Daisy McAndrew, and Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at NYU Langone Medical Center, Dr. Sue Varma, join News NOW to discuss how Buckingham Palace are reacting to the series and how the prince’s comments can normalize conversations around mental health.