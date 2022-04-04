'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting
02:21
In the wake of a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, where six people were killed and 12 others were injured, NBC News Now speaks with Berry Accius, a local community activist who met with victims and first responders after the shooting and is calling for more action on gun violence.April 4, 2022
Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war
03:49
Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting
03:42
