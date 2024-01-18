IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘It’s really unusual’: Commentator discusses health of senior royals

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Kenyan pastor accused of cult that lures hundreds to their death

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds

    01:17

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:34

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49

  • Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll

    01:14

  • Video shows fire ants forming rafts to survive Australia floods

    00:30

  • Heavy bombing in Gaza causes residents to flee

    00:54

  • Japanese I.T. company apologizes for post office scandal in U.K.

    03:14

  • U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths

    03:28

  • U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region

    02:08

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14

  • North Korea no longer pursues reconciliation with South Korea

    00:36

  • New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas

    02:15

  • Search continues for Navy SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden

    01:01

  • Fredrick X brings in new era of Danish royalty with Australian-born queen

    03:10

  • Volcano erupts in Iceland, spewing lava toward a nearby settlement

    00:45

  • Israel-Hamas war reaches grim milestone of 100 days

    01:31

  • Volcano erupts in Iceland, forcing residents of town to evacuate

    01:19

  • Denmark gets a new king as Frederik X takes the throne

    00:58

NBC News NOW

Kenyan pastor accused of cult that lures hundreds to their death

02:25

Dozens of accused doomsday cult members in Kenya are facing charges of murder and child torture for luring people to their death for the promise of eternal life. The charges are the start of a legal process centered around the cult's leader who is a self-described pastor. Jan. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • ‘It’s really unusual’: Commentator discusses health of senior royals

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Kenyan pastor accused of cult that lures hundreds to their death

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds

    01:17

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:34

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49

  • Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll

    01:14
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All