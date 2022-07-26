IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Lost Person Behavior' science helps search teams look for missing people

'Lost Person Behavior' science helps search teams look for missing people

Each year over half a million people go missing in the U.S. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports on how an evolving science called “Lost Person Behavior” is helping first responders by using data to increase the search team’s chances of finding lost loved ones. July 26, 2022

