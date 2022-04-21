IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pennsylvania Senate races heating up for both parties

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    'Mad Men' and Broadway star Robert Morse dies at 90

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect arrested after New York woman's body found in duffel bag

    00:26

  • Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants

    00:58

  • Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

    04:15

  • Recreational marijuana sales begin in New Jersey

    03:35

  • Florida lawmakers expected to strip Disney of self-governing status

    03:38

  • Does a mask still protect you from Covid if no one else is wearing one?

    05:20

  • Russia says it has captured Mariupol, Ukrainians still holed up in steel plant

    05:00

  • Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with alleged shooting

    02:30

  • Former Ohio doctor accused of murdering patients found not guilty on all accounts

    03:18

  • 10-year-old cancer patient sworn in as honorary NYPD officer

    02:03

  • Arizona wildfires burn over 25,000 acres, forcing thousands to evacuate

    01:34

  • New Jersey community prioritizes social equity in recreational marijuana rollout 

    06:54

  • New Denver business license allows customers to consume cannabis on site

    03:30

  • Johnny Depp details fights with ex-wife Amber Heard in Day 2 of testimony

    03:29

  • Johnny Depp details fights with ex-wife Amber Heard in Day 2 of testimony

    03:29

  • Rapper A$AP Rocky detained at Los Angeles airport

    00:23

  • Top Florida Democrat sues Biden administration over marijuana use and gun ownership

    03:05

  • Actor Ezra Miller arrested twice in less than a month

    00:20

NBC News NOW

'Mad Men' and Broadway star Robert Morse dies at 90

00:24

Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Robert Morse has died at age 90. Morse starred in the musical comedy “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and appeared as Bertram Cooper on "Mad Men."April 21, 2022

  • Pennsylvania Senate races heating up for both parties

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    'Mad Men' and Broadway star Robert Morse dies at 90

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect arrested after New York woman's body found in duffel bag

    00:26

  • Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants

    00:58

  • Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

    04:15

  • Recreational marijuana sales begin in New Jersey

    03:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All