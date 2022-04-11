IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Million Dollar Listing' star says buyers who feel priced out need to 'buy less expensive houses'

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk refuses Twitter board seat after becoming company's largest shareholder

    01:00

  • Biden to nominate Steve Dettelbach to serve as ATF director

    01:09

  • Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine

    01:43

  • Witches look to restore reputation after centuries of persecution

    03:57

  • 'Turnsignl' app connects lawyer to people pulled over by police

    04:11

  • Texas district attorney to dismiss murder charge for self-induced abortion

    03:13

  • Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion

    05:12

  • Watch: DHL cargo plane emergency landing in Costa Rica, splitting in half

    01:53

  • Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot

    03:10

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Campaign for 4-day work week gains momentum

    04:25

  • Americans help to deliver critical aid to Ukraine

    02:56

  • Telemedicine fraud surges amid pandemic

    04:04

  • Judge strikes down policy banning employment of service members with HIV

    03:04

  • Ukrainian family describes ‘horrific’ destruction of Borodyanka

    03:42

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years following Chris Rock slap

    03:04

  • Prosecutors argue two men charged with posing as federal agents were 'serious threat'

    03:30

  • Is suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council enough?

    04:28

  • How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine

    05:25

NBC News NOW

'Million Dollar Listing' star says buyers who feel priced out need to 'buy less expensive houses'

03:59

As interest rates and home prices continue to rise, "Million Dollar Listing" star Ryan Serhant speaks to CNBC's Diana Olik about why it's the right time to cash in on the real estate market.April 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Million Dollar Listing' star says buyers who feel priced out need to 'buy less expensive houses'

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk refuses Twitter board seat after becoming company's largest shareholder

    01:00

  • Biden to nominate Steve Dettelbach to serve as ATF director

    01:09

  • Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine

    01:43

  • Witches look to restore reputation after centuries of persecution

    03:57

  • 'Turnsignl' app connects lawyer to people pulled over by police

    04:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All